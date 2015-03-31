Length 28.75m
Year 2002
Motor Yacht
Mas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Mas measures 28.75 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.
Mas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Mas has a top speed of 33.50 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.
Mas has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Mas accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.