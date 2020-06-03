Mas Grande is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sovereign Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Mas Grande measures 36.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mas Grande has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Mas Grande also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mas Grande has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mas Grande is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sovereign Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Mas Grande measures 36.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mas Grande has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Mas Grande also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mas Grande has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mas Grande has a fuel capacity of 30 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mas Grande accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mas Grande is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.