Mascalzone Assai
1930|
Motor Yacht
Mascalzone Assai is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by William Beardmore and most recently refitted in 2003.
Design
Mascalzone Assai measures 33.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Mascalzone Assai has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..
Mascalzone Assai also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..
Performance and Capabilities
Mascalzone Assai has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mascalzone Assai has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mascalzone Assai accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.