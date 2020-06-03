Mascalzone Assai is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by William Beardmore and most recently refitted in 2003.

Mascalzone Assai is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by William Beardmore and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Mascalzone Assai measures 33.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Mascalzone Assai has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Mascalzone Assai also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Mascalzone Assai has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mascalzone Assai has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mascalzone Assai accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.