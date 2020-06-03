Read online now
Length 45.14m
Year 1958

Mascot

1958

|

Motor Yacht

Mascot is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by 3.MAJ d.d.

Design

Mascot measures 45.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.53 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.

Mascot has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by 3.MAJ d.d.

Mascot also features naval architecture by 3.MAJ d.d.

Performance and Capabilities

Mascot has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mascot has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mascot accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mascot has a hull NB of 448.

Build Team

