Mascot
1958|
Motor Yacht
Mascot is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by 3.MAJ d.d.
Design
Mascot measures 45.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.53 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.
Mascot has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by 3.MAJ d.d.
Mascot also features naval architecture by 3.MAJ d.d.
Performance and Capabilities
Mascot has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Mascot has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
Accommodation
Mascot accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mascot has a hull NB of 448.