Mashallah is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Astondoa, in Italy.

Design

Mashallah measures 31.09 feet in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet.

Mashallah has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Mashallah also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Mashallah is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Mashallah has a top speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mashallah accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.