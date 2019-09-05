Master Blaster is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Master Blaster is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Master Blaster measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Master Blaster has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Master Blaster also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Master Blaster has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Master Blaster has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Master Blaster accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Master Blaster has a hull NB of 108/15.