Master Blaster is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .
Design
Master Blaster measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.
Master Blaster has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Master Blaster also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Master Blaster has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Performance and Capabilities
Master Blaster has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Master Blaster has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Master Blaster accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Master Blaster has a hull NB of 108/15.