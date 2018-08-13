Mata Mua is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Scheepswerf Friesland and most recently refitted in 2004.

Mata Mua is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Scheepswerf Friesland and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Mata Mua measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.75 metres and a beam of 8.09 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Mata Mua has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Lemmer.

Mata Mua also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mata Mua has a top speed of 12.60 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mata Mua has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,894 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mata Mua accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mata Mua is a Lloyds MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Spanish.