Length 34.5m
Year 2005
Matchinho Bis
2005|
Motor Yacht
Matchinho Bis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.
Design
Matchinho Bis measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Matchinho Bis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Matchinho Bis also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Matchinho Bis is a semi-custom Astondoa 122 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 122 GLX semi-custom model include: Plis-Play.
Performance and Capabilities
Matchinho Bis has a top speed of 31 knots.
Matchinho Bis has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,990 litres.
Accommodation
Matchinho Bis accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.