Length 34.5m
Year 2005

Matchinho Bis

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Matchinho Bis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.

Design

Matchinho Bis measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Matchinho Bis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Matchinho Bis also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Matchinho Bis is a semi-custom Astondoa 122 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 122 GLX semi-custom model include: Plis-Play.

Performance and Capabilities

Matchinho Bis has a top speed of 31 knots.

Matchinho Bis has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,990 litres.

Accommodation

Matchinho Bis accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

31Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.6m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
