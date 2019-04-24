Mates is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Mates measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Mates has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Mates also features naval architecture by Roberto Zappelli.

Performance and Capabilities

Mates has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mates is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Mates measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Mates has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Mates also features naval architecture by Roberto Zappelli.

Performance and Capabilities

Mates has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mates has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mates accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mates is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.