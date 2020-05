Matina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Perama, in Greece and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Matina measures 38.00 feet in length and has a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Matina has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Accommodation

Matina accommodates up to 18 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.