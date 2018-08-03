Matrix Rose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Sterling Yachts.

Matrix Rose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Sterling Yachts.

Design

Matrix Rose measures 44.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 480 tonnes.

Matrix Rose has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Yutaka Jojima.

Matrix Rose also features naval architecture by Sterling Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Matrix Rose has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Matrix Rose has a fuel capacity of 62,450 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Matrix Rose accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.