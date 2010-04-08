Matsko is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2014.

Matsko is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2014.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Matsko measures 26.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Matsko has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Matsko is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL88 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL88 semi-custom model include: Kavalier.

Performance and Capabilities

Matsko has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Matsko has a fuel capacity of 10,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 370 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Matsko accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Matsko is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.