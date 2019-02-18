Matuska
2001|
Motor Yacht
Matuska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Matuska measures 30.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Matuska has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Matuska also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Matuska has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Matuska has a fuel capacity of 22,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Matuska accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Matuska has a hull NB of 100.