Matuska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Matuska measures 30.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Matuska has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Matuska also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Matuska has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Matuska has a fuel capacity of 22,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Matuska accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Matuska has a hull NB of 100.