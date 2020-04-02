Mauri is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azimut Yachts.

Mauri is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Mauri measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Mauri has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Mauri also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Mauri is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Principessa, Tartaruga, Qatar II, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Mauri has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mauri has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 720 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mauri accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mauri has a hull NB of 105/18.