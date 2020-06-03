Maverick is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Maverick measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Maverick has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Maverick has a fuel capacity of 58,313 litres, and a water capacity of 16,366 litres.

Accommodation

Maverick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Maverick flies the flag of Cook Islands.