Length 42.06m
Year 1988
Maverick
Motor Yacht
Maverick is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Maverick measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Maverick has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Maverick has a fuel capacity of 58,313 litres, and a water capacity of 16,366 litres.
Accommodation
Maverick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Maverick flies the flag of Cook Islands.