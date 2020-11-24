Maverick II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Nishi-F.

Design

Maverick II measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 7.89 metres.

Maverick II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Maverick II also features naval architecture by Sterling Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Maverick II has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maverick II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.