Length 37.5m
Year 1988

Maverick II

1988

|

Motor Yacht

Maverick II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Nishi-F.

Design

Maverick II measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 7.89 metres.

Maverick II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Maverick II also features naval architecture by Sterling Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Maverick II has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maverick II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

