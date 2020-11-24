Length 37.5m
Year 1988
Maverick II
1988|
Motor Yacht
Maverick II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Nishi-F.
Design
Maverick II measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 7.89 metres.
Maverick II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.
Maverick II also features naval architecture by Sterling Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Maverick II has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Maverick II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.