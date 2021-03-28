Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Length 30.56m
Year 2012

Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02

2012

Motor Yacht

Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Poly Marine, in China.

Design

Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 measures 30.56 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 also features naval architecture by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Other Specifications

Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 has a hull NB of 100/02.

Build Team

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
