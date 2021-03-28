We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 30.56m
Year 2012
Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02
Motor Yacht
Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Poly Marine, in China.
Design
Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 measures 30.56 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.
Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 also features naval architecture by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.
Other Specifications
Maxi Ocean Explorer 100/02 has a hull NB of 100/02.