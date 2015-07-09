Maximus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Maximus measures 25.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Maximus has a fuel capacity of 8,401 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Maximus accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Maximus has a hull NB of PB1006.