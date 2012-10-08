Maximus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Horizon Yachts.

Maximus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Maximus II measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres.

Maximus II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Maximus II also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Maximus II has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maximus II has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maximus II accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.