Maya Ray is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Southern Wind Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2000.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Maya Ray measures 28.94 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Maya Ray has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Maya Ray also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Maya Ray has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Maya Ray has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Maya Ray accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maya Ray has a hull NB of 95F/1.