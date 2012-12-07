Mayama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Couach Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Mayama measures 37.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 197 tonnes.

Mayama has a composite hull.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Performance and Capabilities

Mayama has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mayama accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mayama flies the flag of French.