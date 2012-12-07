Mayama is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts.

Mayama is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Mayama measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Mayama has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Mayama is a semi-custom Couach 3000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3000 Fly Humming Bird, Couach 3000 Fly, Hummingbird.

Performance and Capabilities

Mayama has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mayama has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mayama accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mayama has a hull NB of 3000.02.