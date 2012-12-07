Mayama
2007|
Motor Yacht
Mayama is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts.
Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.
Design
Mayama measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.
Mayama has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.
Model
Mayama is a semi-custom Couach 3000 FLY model.
Other yachts based on this Couach 3000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3000 Fly Humming Bird, Couach 3000 Fly, Hummingbird.
Performance and Capabilities
Mayama has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Mayama has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mayama has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mayama accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mayama has a hull NB of 3000.02.