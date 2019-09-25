Mayan Queen IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Mayan Queen IV measures 92.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.25 metres and a beam of 15.88 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 3,879 tonnes.

Mayan Queen IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Mayan Queen IV also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Mayan Queen IV has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mayan Queen IV accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mayan Queen IV is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 969.

Mayan Queen IV is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.