Maybe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Factoria Naval Marin , in Spain.

Factoria Naval Marin was founded at the end of 2006. The shipyard, which employs more than 500 people, is able to build ships of up to 150 metres length and 21m beam. In addition to its two traditional slips, a third slip has been especially designed to work in a dry dock mode by means of a lock.

Design

Maybe measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 10.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,053 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Maybe has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Acubens.

Her interior design is by Marcelo Penna.

Maybe also features naval architecture by Acubens.

Performance and Capabilities

Maybe has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Maybe has a fuel capacity of 135,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maybe accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maybe has a hull NB of Y102.

Maybe is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.