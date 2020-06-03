Maybe Tomorrow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by B & B Boatbuilders, Inc.

Design

Maybe Tomorrow measures 34.70 feet in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Maybe Tomorrow has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Maybe Tomorrow has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Maybe Tomorrow has a fuel capacity of 75,700 litres, and a water capacity of 14,383 litres.

Accommodation

Maybe Tomorrow accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maybe Tomorrow flies the flag of BVI.