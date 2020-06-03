Mayflower is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Mayflower measures 25.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 115 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Mayflower has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Mayflower has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mayflower accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.