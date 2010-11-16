Mazu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Mazu measures 46.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Mazu has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Mazu has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Mazu has a fuel capacity of 64,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,100 litres.

Other Specifications

Mazu has a hull NB of Mazu.