Length 46m
Year 2010
Mazu
2010|
Motor Yacht
Mazu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
Mazu measures 46.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.
Mazu has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Mazu has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Mazu has a fuel capacity of 64,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,100 litres.
Other Specifications
Mazu has a hull NB of Mazu.