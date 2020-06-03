Read online now
Length 39.62m
Year 2003

Mea Culpa

2003

Motor Yacht

Mea Culpa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.

Design

Mea Culpa measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Mea Culpa has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mea Culpa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

8.23m

crew:

-

draft:

2.26m
