Mea Culpa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.

Design

Mea Culpa measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Mea Culpa has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mea Culpa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.