Length 39.62m
Year 2003
Mea Culpa
Motor Yacht
Mea Culpa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.
Design
Mea Culpa measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.
Performance and Capabilities
Mea Culpa has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Mea Culpa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.