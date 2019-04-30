Meamina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Meamina measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.1 metres and a beam of 10.4 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Meamina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Meamina also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Meamina has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Meamina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Meamina is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 242.

Meamina is a Lloyds Register class yacht.