Med Spirit is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Boatspeed, in Australia.

Design

Med Spirit measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Med Spirit has a composite hull.

Med Spirit also features naval architecture by Hugh Welbourn.

Performance and Capabilities

Med Spirit has a top speed of 35.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Med Spirit accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Med Spirit flies the flag of French.