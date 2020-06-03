We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.7m
Year 2003
Med Spirit
Sail Yacht
Med Spirit is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Boatspeed, in Australia.
Design
Med Spirit measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.
Med Spirit has a composite hull.
Med Spirit also features naval architecture by Hugh Welbourn.
Performance and Capabilities
Med Spirit has a top speed of 35.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Med Spirit accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Med Spirit flies the flag of French.