Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.7m
Year 2003

Med Spirit

2003

|

Sail Yacht

Med Spirit is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Boatspeed, in Australia.

Design

Med Spirit measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Med Spirit has a composite hull.

Med Spirit also features naval architecture by Hugh Welbourn.

Performance and Capabilities

Med Spirit has a top speed of 35.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Med Spirit accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Med Spirit flies the flag of French.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

6m

crew:

6

draft:

4.8m
Other Boatspeed yacht
Related News