Medici is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Design

Medici measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Medici has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Medici also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Medici has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Medici has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Medici has a hull NB of 108/07.