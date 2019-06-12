Medusa G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Azimut Yachts.

Medusa G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Medusa G measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes.

Medusa G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Medusa G also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Medusa G has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Medusa G has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Medusa G accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.