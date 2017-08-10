We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mega
2006|
Motor Yacht
Mega is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CCN, in Italy.
It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.
Design
Mega measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.35 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Mega has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.
Model
Mega is a semi-custom Cerri 86' Flyingsport model.
Other yachts based on this Cerri 86' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Maylen, Pampa, Pachamama, Caloa, Toby, Cerri 86/15, Jana, Elegance of London.
Performance and Capabilities
Mega has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines
Mega is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CCN, in Italy.
It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.
Design
Mega measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.35 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Mega has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.
Model
Mega is a semi-custom Cerri 86' Flyingsport model.
Other yachts based on this Cerri 86' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Maylen, Pampa, Pachamama, Caloa, Toby, Cerri 86/15, Jana, Elegance of London.
Performance and Capabilities
Mega has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.
Mega has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Mega accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.