Megan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Megan measures 44.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Megan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Megan also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Megan has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Megan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Megan measures 44.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Megan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Megan also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Megan has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Megan has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Megan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Megan has a hull NB of 804.