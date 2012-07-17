Meira is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Neta Marine.

Design

Meira measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 9.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Meira accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Meira is a RINA class yacht.