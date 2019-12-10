Melek is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Melek measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres.

Melek has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by ProDesign.

Melek also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Melek has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Melek is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Melek measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres.

Melek has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by ProDesign.

Melek also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Melek has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Melek has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Melek accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Melek has a hull NB of C.2132.