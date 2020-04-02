Melimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Melimar measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes.

Melimar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Melimar also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Melimar has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Melimar has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Melimar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.