Melina C is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Melina C measures 38.00 metres in length.

Melina C has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Melina C also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Other Specifications

Melina C has a hull NB of 187.