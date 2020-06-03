Melite's spectacular interior boasts generous accommodation for eight guests in four cabins, two of the cabins are twin berths and the other two are doubles and all come with shower rooms en suite. She also has two cabins to accommodate the three crew which also have en suite showers.

The pilothouse bar serves as a comfortable saloon, the elegant interior features mahogany wood and exquisite European fabrics and State of art equipment has been fitted throughout including an extensive entertainment system.

On the aft deck, there is a cushioned seating area as well as an attractive sun bathing area and space for 2 jet skis and with her navy blue and silver exterior Melite is truly one of the most notable of sailing yachts.