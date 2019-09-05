Read online now
Length 28m
Year 2004

Melody Nelson

2004

Motor Yacht

Melody Nelson is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Melody Nelson measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.18 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.

Model

Melody Nelson is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

Melody Nelson has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Melody Nelson accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

35Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.58m

crew:

4

draft:

1.18m
