Melody Nelson II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Melody Nelson II measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Melody Nelson II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Melody Nelson II also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Melody Nelson II has a top speed of 43 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Melody Nelson II has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Melody Nelson II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Melody Nelson II has a hull NB of 34/04.