Menorca is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Botje Ensing & Co.

Design

Menorca measures 48.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.89 metres and a beam of 8.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes.

Menorca has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Botje Ensing & Co.

Her interior design is by Apostolos Molindris & Associates.

Menorca also features naval architecture by Botje Ensing & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Menorca has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Menorca is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Botje Ensing & Co.

Design

Menorca measures 48.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.89 metres and a beam of 8.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes.

Menorca has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Botje Ensing & Co.

Her interior design is by Apostolos Molindris & Associates.

Menorca also features naval architecture by Botje Ensing & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Menorca has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Menorca has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Menorca accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.