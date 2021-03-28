Mephisto is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Vace Yacht Builders.

Design

Mephisto measures 43.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

Her exterior design is by Choren Gdansk.

Mephisto also features naval architecture by Choren Gdansk.

Performance and Capabilities

Mephisto has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Mephisto accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.