Mephisto is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Design

Mephisto measures 25.07 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Mephisto has a GRP hull.

Model

Mephisto is a semi-custom Mangusta 80 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 80 semi-custom model include: Indulgence of Poole, Mr. M, Chrysanthe S.

Performance and Capabilities

Mephisto has a top speed of 46.00 knots and a cruising speed of 41.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses an arneson drives propulsion system.

Mephisto has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Mephisto accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.