Mercury is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Mercury measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 613 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mercury has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rayman Lengton refit.

Mercury also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Mercury has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mercury has a fuel capacity of 96,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mercury accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mercury is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 437.

Mercury is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.