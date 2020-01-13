We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Merrick
2013|
Motor Yacht
Merrick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Merrick measures 28.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Merrick has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.
Merrick also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Merrick has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Merrick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Merrick measures 28.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Merrick has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.
Merrick also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Merrick has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Merrick has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Merrick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Merrick has a Black/White hull, whose NB is GB XSK05846E313 6231392.
Merrick is a Registro Italiano Navale, RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.