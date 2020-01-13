Merrick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Merrick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Merrick measures 28.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Merrick has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Merrick also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Merrick has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Merrick has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Merrick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Merrick has a Black/White hull, whose NB is GB XSK05846E313 6231392.

Merrick is a Registro Italiano Navale, RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.