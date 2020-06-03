Length 34.1m
Year 1904
Merrymaid
1904|
Sail Yacht
Merrymaid is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1904 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Merrymaid measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 5.44 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 88 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Merrymaid has a teak hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Performance and Capabilities
Merrymaid has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Merrymaid has a fuel capacity of 1,300 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.
Accommodation
Merrymaid accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.