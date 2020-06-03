Read online now
Length 34.1m
Year 1904

Merrymaid

1904

|

Sail Yacht

Merrymaid is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1904 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Merrymaid measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 5.44 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 88 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Merrymaid has a teak hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Merrymaid has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Merrymaid has a fuel capacity of 1,300 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Accommodation

Merrymaid accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

10Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.44m

crew:

6

draft:

3.8m
