Length 40m
Year 1981

Meserret

1981

|

Motor Yacht

Meserret is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Astilleros Armon.

Design

Meserret measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Meserret has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Madarro.

Her interior design is by Studio Scanu srl .

Meserret also features naval architecture by Astilleros Armon.

Performance and Capabilities

Meserret has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

Meserret has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Meserret has a fuel capacity of 86,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Meserret accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.5m

crew:

7

draft:

3.5m
