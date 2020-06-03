Meserret is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Astilleros Armon.

Meserret is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Astilleros Armon.

Design

Meserret measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Meserret has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Madarro.

Her interior design is by Studio Scanu srl .

Meserret also features naval architecture by Astilleros Armon.

Performance and Capabilities

Meserret has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Meserret has a fuel capacity of 86,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Meserret accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.