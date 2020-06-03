Mestre Belo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Maccarini Navegantes.

Design

Mestre Belo measures 29 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Mestre Belo has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mestre Belo has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mestre Belo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.