Mesufish Patrol IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Mesufish Patrol IV measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mesufish Patrol IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Manfredi.

Mesufish Patrol IV also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Mesufish Patrol IV has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mesufish Patrol IV has a fuel capacity of 50 litres, and a water capacity of 11 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mesufish Patrol IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Mesufish Patrol IV has a hull NB of F.47.

Mesufish Patrol IV is a LR, RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.